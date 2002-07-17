Is Puffy the next Ozzy?
As expected, MTV: Music Television and rapper/music manager Sean P. Diddy
Combs are teaming up on a new reality music-themed show.
Making the Band II will follow Combs as he searches
for a new hip hop/ R&B band.
Combs will direct auditions, live shows and, ultimately, a record deal for
the new group.
The weekly, half-hour series kicks off Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.
MTV has ordered 10 episodes, but financial terms were not disclosed.
'This show will be a wild ride, no tricks or gimmicks just P. Diddy reality,' Combs said in a statement.
The first installment of Making the Band featured
O-Town.
