Is Puffy the next Ozzy?

As expected, MTV: Music Television and rapper/music manager Sean P. Diddy

Combs are teaming up on a new reality music-themed show.

Making the Band II will follow Combs as he searches

for a new hip hop/ R&B band.

Combs will direct auditions, live shows and, ultimately, a record deal for

the new group.

The weekly, half-hour series kicks off Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

MTV has ordered 10 episodes, but financial terms were not disclosed.

'This show will be a wild ride, no tricks or gimmicks just P. Diddy reality,' Combs said in a statement.

The first installment of Making the Band featured

O-Town.