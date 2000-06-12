The puck drops here

ABC was skating on thin ice during its coverage of the Stanley Cup on Monday (June 5), scoring a 3.3/6 share in households, its lowest national numbers ever for that night. But the network managed to fare worse in its pickup of Saturday's game three of the New Jersey Devils-Dallas Stars series, which posted a 2.3/5 share in households. That performance was ABC's second-lowest rating for a Saturday night. In comparison, last year's game one on FOX drew a 3.4/7 share in households.