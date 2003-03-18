Public's right to know still in jeopardy
The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press said the public's right to
know is still "severely threatened" by the government's efforts to "shield
information from the public" as part of the war on terrorism.
The committee Monday issued its third white paper on the impact of the war on
terrorism on the public's right to information.
Its conclusion: While there has been some progress since the days immediately
after Sept. 11, there is also cause for public concern.
The committee called the issue of access "even more important" in the event
of war with Iraq.
Among signs of progress, it said, are a citizenry more willing to question
whether the Iraq war is justified and the embedding of journalists within the
U.S. military.
