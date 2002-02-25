Publicist Nichols returns to Lippin
Veteran publicist Paul Nichols has rejoined Los Angeles-based public-relations firm firm The Lippin Group.
Nichols, who most recently was vice president of media relations at Columbia
TriStar Television Distribution, will serve as senior vice president at Lippin.
Nichols formerly worked at Lippin from 1989 through
1996.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.