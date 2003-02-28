Public unaware of ownership issue
A new survey from the Project for Excellence in Journalism and the Pew Research
Center concluded that nearly three-quarters of Americans have heard nothing
about the debate over media ownership.
It also suggested, citing media critics, that one reason "is that news
organizations have failed to cover the debate both because it is a technical
regulatory-agency matter and because there is an inherent conflict of interest
for the news media in covering their own industry."
Another possible reason, it said, "is that the FCC [Federal Communications Commission] has proposed only a single
formal public hearing on this matter," which was held Thursday in Richmond, Va.
Pew surveyed 1,254 adults between Feb. 12 and 18.
The study is the second from PEJ in only a few weeks that raises questions
about changes in media ownership.
A study released earlier this month suggested that local newscasts could
suffer from further concentration of media ownership.
