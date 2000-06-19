Public TV stations, NPR and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting are asking federal judges to overturn an FCC rule requiring public stations to bid for new licenses unless the new stations would be located on non-commercial frequencies.To-Quyen Truong, associate chief of the FCC's Cable Services Bureau, has recused herself from the office's review of the America Online-Time Warner merger. She wants to avoid conflicts of interest while she interviews with prospective private-sector employers.