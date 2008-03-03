Public-TV Stations to Experience Moment of Luxury

Public-TV stations are adding a new lifestyle program starting April 5.

Aimed at the not yet rich and famous, Moment of Luxury features designer Bill Stubbs advising viewers on affordable home design, food and more. Stubbs will travel to different cities and talk with a variety of experts, then give viewers tips on how to add a "moment of luxury" without having to pay for it for the balance of the year.

The 13 half-hour shows were produced by WLIW New York, one of PBS' chief programming partners.

There will also be an associated Web site with blogs, chat, videos and travel and design tips.