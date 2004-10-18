Public TV, DHS Test New Warning System

Public-television stations and the Department of Homeland Security are launching a program designed to showcase the way public stations’ digital capabilities can be integrated into a national system for delivering digital alerts and warning messages to TVs, radios, PCs and other consumer wireless devices.

Sponsored by the DHS and the Association of Public Television Stations (APTS), the participants will include PBS, public-TV stations in Maryland, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. Transmitter manufacturer SpectraRep also will participate.

The pilot will cover the national capital region. AT&T Wireless, Cingular Wireless and T-Mobile have agreed to participate, as well. Undersecretary of Homeland Security Michael Brown and APTS President John Lawson will formally announce the project at an Oct. 21 press conference at the National Press Club in Washington.