Public stations win advance funds

Public broadcasters won a big victory Tuesday when congressional budget

negotiators provided advance appropriations to the Corporation for Public

Broadcasting for fiscal-year 2006.

The Bush administration had proposed elimination of advanced funding, which

would have forced the CPB to rely on year-to-year funding like most federal

agencies.

Since 1976, CPB appropriations have been set by Congress two years in

advance, which gives stations more leeway to seek funding from state and local

governments and private donors.

Advanced funding also gives public broadcasters a measure of insulation from

retribution threats when lawmakers are unhappy with

programming.