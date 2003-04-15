Public stations win advance funds
Public broadcasters won a big victory Tuesday when congressional budget
negotiators provided advance appropriations to the Corporation for Public
Broadcasting for fiscal-year 2006.
The Bush administration had proposed elimination of advanced funding, which
would have forced the CPB to rely on year-to-year funding like most federal
agencies.
Since 1976, CPB appropriations have been set by Congress two years in
advance, which gives stations more leeway to seek funding from state and local
governments and private donors.
Advanced funding also gives public broadcasters a measure of insulation from
retribution threats when lawmakers are unhappy with
programming.
