Public stations search for new DTV funds
At least two-thirds and perhaps three-quarters of public television stations
will meet their May 2003 deadline for launching digital broadcasts, said John
Lawson, president of America's Public Television Stations, Tuesday.
The biggest issue for public stations is cost, Lawson said, especially as
budget problems enmesh state legislatures, he told MSTV (The Association for Maximum Service Television).
Lawson said the Departments of Education and Agriculture may become new
sources of federal funding.
Already, the feds have kicked in $140 million of
the $1.7 billion conversion cost.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.