Public stations search for new DTV funds

At least two-thirds and perhaps three-quarters of public television stations

will meet their May 2003 deadline for launching digital broadcasts, said John

Lawson, president of America's Public Television Stations, Tuesday.

The biggest issue for public stations is cost, Lawson said, especially as

budget problems enmesh state legislatures, he told MSTV (The Association for Maximum Service Television).

Lawson said the Departments of Education and Agriculture may become new

sources of federal funding.

Already, the feds have kicked in $140 million of

the $1.7 billion conversion cost.