Public stations get break on DTV simulcast quota

Public TV stations, facing a deadline Thursday for inaugurating digital

service, got a break Tuesday on a portion of their digital-television

obligations.

The Federal Communications Commission agreed to give them another six months

before requirements to simulcast programming aired on their analog operations.

Previously, stations were to match 50 percent of their analog schedule in

digital beginning May 1.

The simulcasting mandate now kicks in Nov. 1.

The FCC said the delay was warranted because for many stations, meeting the

simulcasting quota at the same time they were launching digital TV was too heavy a

burden.

Also, the simulcasting mandate is currently being reconsidered by the

commission.

Paxson Communications Corp., however, lost its bid for a one-year delay in

simulcasting requirements for commercial stations, which climbed to 50 percent

April 1.

Paxson wanted to continue airing digital TV only during prime time, whereas the

simulcasting mandate would require a fourfold increase in its stations' digital-TV

operations.