Public service: Commitment and concern

At a National Association of Broadcasters Educational Foundation seminar

Monday in Washington, D.C., broadcasters demonstrated both their commitment to public

service and their concerns about continuing that service.

On the plus side, they talked of successful relief efforts, tornado tracking

that saved lives and even helping solve one of the nation's highest-profile

criminal cases.

Jim Farley, vice president of news and programming at WTOP(AM) Washington, reminded his

audience that it was the broadcast of news that the police didn't want released

-- a car description and license plate -- that led to the capture of the

Washington snipers.

Farley also said stations without local news departments "simply can't

serve their communities accurately."

Although he said that his boss, Bonneville International Corp., remained committed to local news

and information, and to helping the community even when that meant dropping $1 million worth of ads during the Iraq war, he opined that the number of

stations committing to public-service programming was shrinking.

That sentiment was shared by Nelly Rubio of WFOR-TV Miami.

While saying that without her station's support, the nonprofit phone bank she

helped oversee could not exist, she also said she felt that community-affairs

directors were a vanishing breed.

"They're waiting for us to die and go away," she added. That concern was

seconded by Kelly Zuber of WDBJ-TV Roanoke, Va., who headed a combined promotion

and public-affairs department and said she was concerned that, at some stations,

the public-affairs commitment might be diminishing "unless tied to an airtime

buy."