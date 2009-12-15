Public Knowledge Says VEEP IP Meeting Lacks Balance

Group also points to participation by both Justice official and NBCU execs Public Knowledge, which has been a leading voice for balancing fair use rights with legitimate concerns about online piracy, said it was disppapointed that the Vice President did not include it or similar groups on the guest list for an intellectual property summit in Washington Tuesday.



It also said it did not like the fact that NBCU execs would be at a meeting with Attorney General Eric Holder given the proposed Comcast/NBCU merger.



“We were extremely disappointed to learn of the White House meeting to be held later today on the issue of intellectual property and ‘piracy,’ said Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn.



"It is unclear why three cabinet officers, several subcabinet officers, the directors of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Secret Service are needed to tend to the worries of the big media companies, particularly the motion picture industry which is completing a year in which it will set box-office records."



She said though the White House announcment of the meeting (REFER MY STORY FROM YESTERDAY



talks about bringing all the stakeholders together, she says that does not include "consumer or public-interest groups, technology companies, technology associations or Internet Service



Providers," or put another way: "No one who questions the need for Draconian governmental policies on behalf of the privileged special interest group for whom this meeting is being

held is on the guest list," she says.



She also pointed to the meeting featuring Justice and NBCU. “We also question the propriety of having Attorney General Eric Holder attend a meeting with top officials of NBC when it is

quite possible the Department of Justice will have to rule on NBC’s unprecedented merger with Comcast.”