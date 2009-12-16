Public Knowledge, Free Press Underwhelmed By FCC Broadband Policy Outline

Public Knowledge took aim at the FCC's broadband update

Wednesday, suggesting the commission's briefing on the policy side of the FCC's

plan had misplaced priorities and did not sufficiently address competition. FCC

broadband advisor Blair Levin said it did and counted the ways.

While Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn said her group

supported reforming the Universal Service Fund to include support for broadband

and backing municipal networks as one possible way to deploy broadband to unserved

and underserved areas.

"They would do nothing to reverse the slide caused by

eight years of misbegotten telecommunications policies that have crippled

most meaningful broadband competition for consumers," she said.

What Public Knowledge wanted to hear about, she said, was

"bold steps," like opening telecom networks to competitors or

separation of carriers into wholesale and retail components, not the

"incremental steps" the commission was proposing.

Levin told reporters in a conference call later in the day

that the criticism was flat wrong.

Free Press echoed that concern. Liz Rose, communications

director for Free Press, said, "In the outline presented today, the FCC ignored

"Congress said to solve the broadband problem. We had hoped that today's

meeting would focus more on spurring competition."

Asked whether the FCC had scaled back on the idea requiring

telecom companies to be open to competitors because of the economy, FCC

broadband advisor Blair Levin said no.

"We aspire to be simultaneously visionary and pragmatic,"

he said. "We are open to all kinds

of proposals. I just think that is an inaccurate assessment... It's not like we

have been shying away from big players who don't like what we're saying, it's

that we are trying to come up with pragmatic ways of addressing the problems

that Congress asked [us to]."

He said that criticism from Public Knowledge and Free Press

had about as much accuracy as early criticisms that the broadband planning process

was not open and transparent.

Levin said that there are a lot of things in the plan

designed to address competition. Getting more spectrum, he said, is all about

having a more competitive broadband marketplace. The FCC is also looking to

spur a market in "gateway" TV set-tops that would combine Internet

and TV functions. That is on the device side, but Levin said, "[it] is

certainly about competition."

Another facet of the plan, which FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski pointed to as one of the keys, would be transparency in the kinds

of broadband service and speeds being delivered to consumers. "How can you

have a competitive market if people don't know the actual performance of the

things they are getting and could be getting if they chose."

The FCC is also contemplating ways to lower pole attachment

fees, smooth rights of way, and otherwise make it easier to lay fiber. That, he

said, is all about competition. "What we would like to do is increase the

territory where there is a business case for two or more providers. By lowering

the cost of input, we are increasing that territory," he said.

He said competition is a complicated issue, as are the

markets, which are rapidly changing. He also said there would be an

"extensive discussion" about competition.

Levin said there are things that are pretty easy to know

about the future, and things that are hard. Pretty easy, he said, is that there

is going to be an increased demand for spectrum. What he says nobody can yet

know is what the competitive reaction to cable's upgrade to Docsis 3.0 by

Verizon and AT&T and mid-tier carriers.

"If we don't get more spectrum to wireless

carriers, the odds that they will be able to compete with wireline broadband

diminishes," he said.