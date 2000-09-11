Public input

In 1998, a Radio-Television News Directors Foundation survey showed that a majority of the public believed advertisers, big business and politicians improperly influence news content. In workshops in Denver, Kansas City and Chicago, suggestions from the public, much of it reflected in subsequent drafts, included the following:

Do not let the tease be better than the story. If you say it is coming up next, it better be on after the commercial;

Cover the entire community;

Provide context and perspective;

Be a watchdog-don't let the powerful push you around;

Don't sensationalize;