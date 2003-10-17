‘Public & Community Service Emmy’ Nominations Announced

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has nominated a number of local TV stations for its "Public & Community Service Emmy Awards."

Stations nominated for community-service Emmys are WTBS(TV) Atlanta (two nominations); KRON-TV San Francisco; noncommercial WGBH-TV Boston; KMEX-TV Los Angeles; noncommercial WETA-TV Arlington, Va.; WBZ-TV Boston; and KTVU(TV) Oakland, Calif.

KUSA-TV Denver was nominated for a local public-service-announcement Emmy.

The awards are being given out Oct. 23.