PTC: We have the evidence

In the ongoing saga of whether or not The Walt Disney Co.-owned ABC allowed an unbleeped

"F-word" to slip through the network on the Feb. 27 episode of I'm a Celebrity ... Get

Me Out of Here!, ABC said its executives have listened to the tape and can't

find the incident cited by an unhappy Parents Television Council.

The PTC, for its part, said it has a tape of the show -- it tapes everything

-- and there is a clearly unbeeped epithet.

The PTC wants an apology, and it would like the Federal Communications Commission to fine the network and crack

down on indecency in general.