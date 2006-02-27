PTC Trains Sights on Kids TV

The Parents Television Council is taking aim at children's TV.

The group, whose members have been a force in stepped up indecency enforcement through effective e-mail campaigns against adult shows that kids are exposed to, is taking its first in-depth look at how appropriate kids TV shows are for kids.

"What exactly are children watching when they turn on the Cartoon Network or Nickelodeon?" PTC asks, or when they tune to broadcast network cartoon shows. The group says it will reveal the answers Thursday. PTC is not tipping its hand, but it is not likley to be a love letter to the industry.

"Given that children have round-the-clock access to such programming, which is often rerun, and that research proves that children learn through repetition, what are the over-arching themes present in today’s cartoon landscape?" the group asks in a tease for the study.

On hand for the study's unveiling at the National Press Club Thursday in Washington will be Sen. Sam Brownback (R-Kan.), a frequent of broadcast programming and author of a bill to strengthen FCC oversight of content.

