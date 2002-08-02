PTC targets MTV

Undaunted by its court defeat at the hands of World Wrestling

Entertainment Inc., the Parents Television Council is back criticizing television

programming, this time focusing on teen fave MTV: Music Television.

PTC named five MTV programs among the worst with regard to family values on

basic cable: Undressed, The Real World, Celebrity

Deathmatch, The Andy Dick Show and The Osbournes, one of basic

cable's highest-rated programs.

"For those who think that raunch and vulgarity are found on only premium

cable channels, this is a wake-up call," PTC president and founder L. Brent Bozell said.

"Basic cable is worse than ever before. In a tasteless attempt to boost

ratings, basic cable has begun to target children with programs that clearly

push the envelope." the PTC said.

FX's The Shield is the least family-friendly show on basic cable, the group added,

also listing Comedy Central's South Park, TNN: The National Network's WWE Raw Is War and

Turner Network Television's Witchblade.

Among the most family-friendly shows on basic cable, according to the PTC, are

ABC Family's State of Grace and So Little Time; Nickelodeon's

The Brothers Garcia, SpongeBob SquarePants and Caitlin's Way;

Disney Channel's Lizzie McGuire; Cartoon Network's Powerpuff Girls; MTV's

Making the Band; and A&E Network's Nero Wolf.