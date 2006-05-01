PTC Slams Stevens on Smut Non-Bill

Indecency critic and mass e-mail complaint filer The Parents Television Council reacted Monday to the news that Senator Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) had no plans to bring up an indecency bill in his committee until industry self-regulation has been given a chance to work.

Stevens' office told B&C last week that Stevens is interested in addressing the issue more broadly, including indecency on cable and satellite, but that he would not bring up the bill raising FCC fines--the House passed its version of the bill last year--until industry efforts like an education campaign on blocking technologies and cable family tiers had had a chance to work.

In a statement Monday, PTC President Brent Bozell accused Stevens of "holding the popular legislation as a political hostage instead of protecting children from the graphic sex, violence and foul language that can be found on broadcast television."

"We are not advocating a specific piece of legislation," PTC spokesman Dan Isett told B&C. Why not let the industry self-regulation efforts play out. "I think the industry has been very clear about their idea of self-regulation," he said. "It is to file suit, claiming they should have the ability to air the "f" and "s" words anytime of day, no matter who is watching," he said.

Several networks and the affiliate groups have taken the FCC to court over its profanity crackdown.