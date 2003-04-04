PTC: Revoke WKRK-FM license

No surprise here, but the Parents Television Council has called on the

Federal Communications Commission to revoke the license of WKRK-FM Detroit, the

station the FCC is fining heavily for an afternoon call-in show featuring

sexual and excretory references.

In that, they join FCC commissioner Michael Copps, who also felt that the violation

warranted a stiffer punishment than a $27,500 fine, the maximum.

The PTC is electronic-mailing its claimed 750,000 members asking them to file complaints

with the FCC.