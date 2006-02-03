PTC Praises Super Bowl Delay

The Parents Television Council was quick to respond to the news that ABC would put the Super Bowl on a five-second delay, as has become standard practice with its Monday Night Football games in the post Janet Jackson-reveal era.

PTC, whose members were big league complainers after the Jackson stunt/wardrobe malfunction, said ABC had "wisely decided to ensure that this year’s Super Bowl is not hijacked by raunchy performers as it was in 2004," said Brent Bozell, president of the PTC.

“We applaud ABC for helping to make the Super Bowl a family show once again.”

Fox did not delay the broadcast last year, saying it was covering it as a news event. Somewhat ironically for a contest trying mightily to disassociate itself from Janet, that game was held in Jacksonville.