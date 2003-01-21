Trending

PTC peeved at Peacock

The Los Angeles-based Parents Television Council blasted NBC Sunday for
allowing an unbleeped "F-word" on its Golden Globes telecast Sunday.

The PTC said the offending expletive was uttered by U2's Bono upon accepting an
award for "The Hands That Built America," from Gangs of New York.

An NBC spokesperson was unavailable for comment.