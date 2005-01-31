PTC Pans MTV Post-Janet

The Parents Television Council, which helped to generate complaints over Janet Jackson's Super Bowl reveal, plans to release a new study Tuesday criticizing MTV: Music Television one year after it produced the Super Bowl halftime show. It coincides with the one-year anniversary of the Jackson reveal.

MTV said at the time that it had no advanced knowledge of the breast-baring, though the NFL moved quickly to take control of the half-time show and install its own producer for the 2005 edition.

Pointing out that people are still talking about "three-quarters of a second on broadcast television," PTC says: "One possible explanation is that in that moment, millions of parents finally saw, and understood, what their children are seeing every afternoon on MTV."

PTC wasn't saying what was in the report, though the title of the study appeared to speak for itself: "MTV Smut Peddlers: Targeting kids with sex, drugs and alcohol.

PTC is holding a press conference on Capitol Hill to unveil the study and was hoping to get some legislators to show up. No solid confirmations at press time, however. PTC was hoping for an appearance from Sam Brownback (R-Kan.), the Senator who introduced his indecency enforcement bill last week.

MTV hadn't seen the report, so was not in a position to comment.