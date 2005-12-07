PTC: Confine "Indecency" To Cable

Brent Bozell, president of the Parents Television Council, is proposing that cable remain free of FCC indecency regulation, but only as part of a three-pronged effort he says is a compromise.

In a letter to the chairmen of the House and Senate Commerce Committees, Bozell urged Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) and Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) to "quickly" pass legisation to boost indecency fines to $500,000 per incident (it is now $32,500 per) and to require cable to provide channels a la carte so that viewers can reject unwanted content.

If they will do that, he says, then “if the industry wants to air this indecent programming, it can do so on cable television, which is not governed by federal indecency regulations. The top-six media companies own two-thirds of the networks on cable, so they have innumerable delivery vehicles on which they can air this material. Thus, their artistic freedom is insured."

The letters follow last week's day-long indecency hearing in the committee, where Bozell spoke about the need for greater indecency regs and consumer control of their cable channels.

PTC members have filed a large portion of all the indecency complaints received by the FCC in the past several years.