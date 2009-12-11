PTC Calls on NAB's Smith to Join Indecency Fight

The Parents Television Council is trying to enlist new

National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith in its fight

against broadcast indecency.

Citing the former Oregon

senator's "strong record of public service on behalf of children and families,"

PTC President Tim Winter (in a letter to Smith supplied to B&C), said he was encouraged by public comments Smith made on

the issue, including to this publication and in a Media Institute speech. But

he also said he found them at odds with stations' pushback on court rulings

upholding FCC enforcement of fleeting profanity and nudity.

"While these comments are both factual and encouraging,

they run contrary to the actions and statements of NAB members in federal

court," wrote Winter. "Consequently, I am unclear as to what the

position of the NAB actually is with regard to the continuation and enforcement

of indecency law."

Smithhas said broadcasters are not in the business of being indecent, and that

the price they pay for their spectrum is being responsive to community

standards, likening it to the price ranchers pay to graze their cattle on

public lands

But Smith also has said he believes in and values free

speech, and that technological solutions that empower parents can help

broadcasters "balance the First Amendment with the need to be competitive

and the need to empower parents and shield children from things that they ought

not to see." (See related article, "NAB'sSmith Talks Indecency, Retrans.")

Winter points out in the letter that Smith voted for a tenfold

increase in FCC fines.

"I am eager to understand how your recent comments, combined with your

voting record as senator, comport with the actions of members you now represent

at the NAB," Winter wrote.

But Smith has drawn a distinction between that vote--which

he points out was joined by the 99 other senators--and his current charter.

"[My vote] was a reflection of the sentiments of the people I represented.

I now represent the National Association of Broadcasters, and I will help them

with that issue because they don't want to be tagged as promoting indecency.

That is not what they are in business for."

An NAB spokesman declined to comment on the letter.