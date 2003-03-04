PTC calls for indecency hearings
The Alexandria, Va.-based Parents Television Council is complaining that ABC
didn't bleep out an "F-word" from the Feb. 27 episode of D-list
celebrity-reality show I'm a Celebrity . Get Me Out of Here!.
PTC president Brent Bozell took that opportunity to renew his call on the
Federal Communications Commission to hold hearings on indecency
standards.
