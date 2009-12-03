PTC Also Takes Aim AtProposed Comcast-NBCU Combo

While most

legislators were playing their cards close to the vest with general statements

about paying close attention to the merger, Rep. Maurice Hinchey (D-N.Y.) took

aim with both barrel.

"This acquisition

must be stopped," he said in a statement late Thursday, adding it could be

a dangerous precedent for further consolidation.

"Comcast's

acquisition of NBC Universal would have a devastating impact on the already

decreasing ability of the American people to receive unfiltered access to news,

information, and entertainment programming from a wide array of sources,"

he said. "Given that we've already seen Comcast try to censor the Internet

when it sought to undermine network neutrality several years ago, the American

people should have no faith that Comcast would allow them to have access to a

wide array of television programming."

Also decrying

the deal in no uncertain terms was the Parents Television Council, which

branded it anti-family, anti-consumer, saying it would "destroy the

concept of consumer choice."

"Pairing

the nation's largest cable provider with the behemoth that is NBC Universal can

mean only one thing: less choice for families and consumers," said PTC

President Tim Winter, himself a a former NBC exec, in a statement.

Comcast says

the deal is pro-consumer and pro-competitive by allowing it to better serve

minorities, kids and families, among others.

Winter said

PTC wants an exhaustive review and conditions that include the unbundling of

all cable programming.