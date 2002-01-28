Psychic Edward doing drama

Syndicated and cable 'psychic' John Edward is crossing over to scripted

drama.

Edward -- whose Crossing Over with John Edward series airs on USA

Networks Inc.'s Sci Fi Channel and in a syndicated version to stations covering

98 percent of the country -- has signed a deal with Studios USA Programming to

develop a one-hour drama.

The autobiographical-sounding series would deal with a man who leaves

medicine (Edwards was in the health-care field) to wrestle with the

ramifications of his 'psychic gift. '

Edward claims to communicate with the dearly departed.

His company, JECO Productions, will create the show.