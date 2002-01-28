Psychic Edward doing drama
Syndicated and cable 'psychic' John Edward is crossing over to scripted
drama.
Edward -- whose Crossing Over with John Edward series airs on USA
Networks Inc.'s Sci Fi Channel and in a syndicated version to stations covering
98 percent of the country -- has signed a deal with Studios USA Programming to
develop a one-hour drama.
The autobiographical-sounding series would deal with a man who leaves
medicine (Edwards was in the health-care field) to wrestle with the
ramifications of his 'psychic gift. '
Edward claims to communicate with the dearly departed.
His company, JECO Productions, will create the show.
