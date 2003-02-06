Psychic drama in Lifetime's future

Lifetime Television's latest drama pilot has a mystery flair.

The women's network, searching for a new series to replace legal drama For

the People, has ordered up a pilot of 1-800-Missing, a drama

about a female FBI agent and her young, psychic sidekick.

The drama is from Lions Gate Television, and it is the second pilot Lifetime

has commissioned. A new series should join Lifetime's schedule this summer.

The network currently airs its original dramas on Sunday nights, and it is

also interested in expanding to a possible second night.