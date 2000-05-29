Pseudo plays politics
Pseudo Programs has become the first Internet-only TV network to get a skybox for the upcoming Republican and Democratic conventions.
Pseudo's coverage will be found at Pseudopolitics.com and will feature an interactive, multiple-feed Webcast from the GOP convention in Philadelphia beginning July 31.
The Web site will provide the same coverage of the Democratic National Convention at the Staples Center in Los Angeles August 14-17.
