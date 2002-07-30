PSAs urge Americans to volunteer
With the help of President Bush, the Ad Council Tuesday launched a new series of public-service announcements encouraging Americans to volunteer.
The ads help to advance the mission President Bush mentioned in his State of the Union
address ion January. In that speech, Bush called on Americans to dedicate two
years of their lives, or 4,000 hours, to volunteer service.
The Bush administration since has created USA Freedom
Corps ( www.usafreedomcorps.gov
) to help citizens find volunteer opportunities.
The PSAs feature celebrities such as New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera,
actress Angie Harmon, former Sen. Robert Dole and former astronaut and
Sen. John Glenn asking people to share their time and energy.
Each spot concludes with President Bush's message: "When you help your
neighbors, you help your nation. Everyone can do something."
BBDO New York created the three TV and three radio spots and contributed the
work to the Ad Council.
The Martin Agency did the same with newspaper ads.
The National Association of Broadcasters is distributing the PSAs to TV
stations free-of-charge via satellite.
