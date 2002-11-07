PSAs require notice of White House support

White House-sponsored public-service announcements against drug abuse must

identify the government's backing, the Federal Communications Commission ruled

Thursday.

The commission found that PSAs paid for by the Office of National Drug

Control Policy must identify the White House program as the sponsor, rejecting

the Advertising Council's claim that the announcements are exempt from

ad-identification requirements.

The program was created in 1998 after Congress grew concerned that free

anti-drug PSAs were airing less frequently.

To prevent the paid PSAs from supplanting free announcements from other

organizations, participants in the program were required to match every federal

dollar spent on ads with corresponding free airtime or other in-kind

contributions. Also, none of the program's funds were to be used to crowd out

existing PSAs.

Participating in a government-sponsored health campaign and anticrime

campaign does not abrogate identification requirements, the FCC found.

'It is not the nature of the message conveyed that determines whether an

identification is required, but rather whether or not a station receives

valuable consideration,' the commission said in its order.

Anticipating that the FCC might rule this way, the Ad Council also sought a

waiver, but the commission ruled that there was not sufficient

justification.