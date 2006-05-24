PSAs To Push Cellphone Amber Alerts

The Ad Council and the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children is launching a national multimedia campaign to enlist wireless subs in the Amber alert system.

The alert was started by broadcasters and law enforcement officers to get out information quickly on child abductions, including on TV, radio, electronic traffic signs and, more recently, cell phones and wireless devices.

The campaign debuts May 25 and targets the nearly 200 million wirelss subs.

AMBER stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, but it also stands for Amber Hagerman, a nine-year-old Dallas-Fort Worth resident who was abducted and murdered. The alert was launched in 1997 and has so far been credited with recovering 266 children.

