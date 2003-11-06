PSAs to Encourage Help for Military Families

The National Association of Broadcasters yesterday launched a nationwide public service announcement campaign aimed at helping U.S. troops and their families. The PSA effort will encourage donations to the Armed Forces Relief Trust, a new non-profit fund created to collect contributions for military families in need. The trust was created by the Air Force Aid Society, Army Emergency Relief, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance and Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

"A few months ago, we got together with representatives of the military relief organizations and asked: How can we help? How can local broadcasters play a role in helping our troops and their families in their time of need?" NAB President Eddie Fritts told reporters at a screening for the PSAs in Washington.

Beginning on Veterans Day, television and radio public service announcements, created pro bono by Sawyer Miller Advertising, will be broadcast nationwide.

"The needs of our troops and their families have never been greater, and this unified approach will give the public an easy mechanism to donate to the military aid societies," said Rear Admiral John Dalrymple (ret.) of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. "This single fund will enable us to do a better job of getting our troops the help they need."