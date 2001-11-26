PSAs airing to aid Sept. 11 victims

The Ad Council and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have created a series of public service announcements to let victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks know about additional federal help.

The ads, created pro bono by ad agency Mezzina Brown & Partners, offers a toll-free number (800-462-9029) that individuals, families and small businesses can call for assistance. Callers register with FEMA, which operates a clearinghouse with 28 federal agencies and matches callers with available federal assistance.

The spots are in response to FEMA's finding that many people and businesses did not ask for help after the attacks, not realizing they needed it, and now are finding themselves in financial difficulty or emotional distress.

"We want people to know that we are here and plan to be here for the long term, to be with them every step of the way as they move forward with the challenge of putting their lives back together," said FEMA Director Joe Allbaugh.

The Ad Council is distributing the spots to electronic and print media outlets in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. - Paige Albiniak