PSA EP Upped at NBC U

NBC Universal named Susan Haspel the company’s new vice president for corporate community affairs.

Haspel will be in charge of social responsibility initiatives at the company, working as a liaison to various NBC U properties as well as General Electric’s foundation and volunteer programs.

She replaces Sue Fleishman, who announced two weeks ago she was leaving to become executive VP of corporate communications for Warner Bros. Entertainment.

A part of NBC’s community affairs division since 1984, Haspel is the executive producer of “The More You Know,” a long-running NBC public service campaign she helped found in 1989. She will retain her EP position with the campaign in her new appointment.