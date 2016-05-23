Protesters Rally Against KVLY Fargo Refugee Story

The brouhaha in Fargo, N.D. over a KVLY immigrant story rose to a whole new level Sunday, when roughly 100 protesters rallied against the Gray-owned NBC affiliate’s report.

Protesters, including immigrant-rights advocates and local officials, called for “administrative action” against KVLY reporter Bradford Arick, News Director Ike Walker and General Manager Jim Wareham, Fox affiliate KVRR reports.

The rally was the latest backlash against a KVLY report last week that tied refugees to the first rise in tuberculosis cases in 20 years.

KVLY execs, however, defended the story, saying the outcry stems from fierce in-market competition between the station and rival ABC affiliate WDAY, rather than sloppy reporting.

“This is a very competitive market,” Wareham said. “You have some people here who are angry and not used to getting beat on stories.”