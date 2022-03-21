‘Protection Court’ Heads to Law&Crime Network

Protection Court, a syndicated court show from Trifecta Entertainment, has been licensed by trial and true-crime network, Law&Crime, founded by former ABC legal analyst Dan Abrams.

Protection Court, which aired in broadcast syndication from 2019 to 2020 and then went out of production due to the difficulties of producing it during the pandemic, captures testimony and rulings inside the Lawson E. Thomas Courthouse in Dade County, Fla. Many of the cases involve restraining orders around domestic violence incidents and Protection Court aims to highlight the legal intricacies of these dangerous scenarios as well as the resources available to victims. Judge Carroll Kelly, administrative judge of the domestic violence division of the Eleventh Judicial Court of Florida, presides.

“Law&Crime is thrilled to add Protection Court to its primetime lineup,” Andrew Eisbrouch, COO of Law&Crime, said in a statement. “This show highlights an important aspect of our legal system and brings an inside look to viewers.”

"We are thrilled to bring this genuine courtroom drama to Law&Crime Network,” Hank Cohen, CEO of Trifecta Entertainment, also said in a statement. “We hope this show will continue to bring awareness to viewers and educate victims in need that there is help available, that they are not alone, and that the courts are here to protect them."

Domestic and intimate partner violence affects one in four women, one in 10 men and one in 15 children in the United States, and those statistics are a key motivating factor behind the show, according to Trifecta.

Law&Crime, which was just picked up for distribution on Dish Network, reaches more than 27 million cable households as well as most major over-the-top platforms. Starting March 21, Protection Court airs on Law&Crime Network on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with back-to-back half-hour episodes running from 9 to 10 p.m. ET.