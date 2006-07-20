For Protecting Content: Heeeeeeeres Johnny!

Online video site GUBA said Thursday it would work with the Motion Picture Association of America to try and block illegal TV and movie trading on its site and others, the first video sharing site to do so, said the company.

GUBA uses a filtering technology, christened "Johnny," that scans and "fingerprints" videos, then blocks the uploading and sharing of protected content.

GUBA is in talks with some of the competition to license "Johnny," according to GUBA CEO Thomas McInerny, which can block videos even if they have been cropped or reformatted. He would not say which, but YouTube and Google Video are two big players.GUBA and MPAA have been working together behind the scenes since the announcement several weeks ago of GUBA deals for Warner Bros. and Sony TV shows and films available for purchase or VOD "rental."

Having Johnny was key to those deals, says McInerny.Their initial concern, he said, had been that offering protected content adjacent to the user-generated shared videos would not work he said. McInerny said over a million videos have been fingerprinted.