Protacted VP Watch Boosts CNN Blog Traffic

CNN says its politicalticker blog recorded its most-ever traffic on Friday, Sept. 22.

That was thanks to the constant "he's on the verge of announcing his VP pick" news coverage on CNN and elsewhere of the Barack Obama campaign.

CNN says its political blog recorded 2.7 million page views Friday "as users turned to the Ticker for the highly anticipated announcement of Sen. Barack Obama’s running mate," which actually didn't come officially until early Saturday morning.

CNN also said its CNNPolitics.com has registered more than a billion page views since its launch last year.