Prospects dim for DBS merger

The FCC commissioners are expected to make a decision on the EchoStar Communications Corp.-DirecTV Inc. merger within the next several weeks.

Although EchoStar

chairman Charlie Ergen is expected to make a last-ditch effort to please

regulators, Federal Communications Commission sources confirmed that the commissioners have received a staff

recommendation reportedly nixing the deal.

The Department of Justice staff last

week came to a similar conclusion, according to published

reports.