Prospects dim for DBS merger

By

The FCC commissioners are expected to make a decision on the EchoStar Communications Corp.-DirecTV Inc. merger within the next several weeks.

Although EchoStar
chairman Charlie Ergen is expected to make a last-ditch effort to please
regulators, Federal Communications Commission sources confirmed that the commissioners have received a staff
recommendation reportedly nixing the deal.

The Department of Justice staff last
week came to a similar conclusion, according to published
reports.