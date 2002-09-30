Prospects dim for DBS merger
The FCC commissioners are expected to make a decision on the EchoStar Communications Corp.-DirecTV Inc. merger within the next several weeks.
Although EchoStar
chairman Charlie Ergen is expected to make a last-ditch effort to please
regulators, Federal Communications Commission sources confirmed that the commissioners have received a staff
recommendation reportedly nixing the deal.
The Department of Justice staff last
week came to a similar conclusion, according to published
reports.
