Props to Moonves and CBS

We're still recovering from the B&C Hall of Fame soiree at the

Waldorf-Astoria. And through the haze of a wonderful night, I keep coming back

to the remarks of one of this year's honorees, Les Moonves. Showman supreme,

the Viacom co-president and CBS chairman was his usual self: off the cuff and

direct.

“I remember when the magazine was called Broadcasting,” he said. “Then it was

Broadcasting & Cable. Now it's

B&C. I just hope 10 years from now,

it's not called C.”

Don't fret, Les—especially if you keep doing what you're doing.

In the heat of November sweeps, as B&C Contributing Editor Brian Lowry notes [see

page 36], the prime time race is razor-close: Less than 0.3 separates the Big

Four among the all-important 18-49 demo. Yes, even once geriatric CBS is in the

mix. The network has wrestled Thursday prime time dominance, the ad-dollar

mega-night, from onetime champ NBC.

According to Wall Street estimates, by year's end, CBS will see

revenues north of $4.2 billion, still shy of NBC's legendary $5 billion. Much

of CBS's gains are at the expense of its 30 Rock rivals. Season to date, CBS

is up 7.6% with the 18-49 crowd; NBC has tumbled 11.1%.

(Going-out-on-a-limb department: By this time next year, CBS overtakes

NBC in all key demos and challenges its revenue leadership, too.) But this

isn't a total valentine to Moonves and CBS.

Remember, the network served time in the PR inferno: the Dan

Rather/60 Minutes' George Bush/National

Guard document scandal. When you're the boss, you take responsibility for the

good, the bad and the ugly.

Maybe this is the time for resurrection. NBC News' dominance rose out

of the ashes of the Dateline exploding-truck

fiasco and open warfare among the talent at the Today show. Even before the Rather/Bush debacle

demoralized Black Rock, CBS News was an also-ran to resource-rich NBC News and

ABC News. Moonves could turn a negative into a positive and jump-start his

moribund news division with the same single-mindedness that breathed life into

its entertainment sibling.

Moonves already has the template.

It took years for CBS to become a credible challenger to NBC. One

crucial tool in the turnaround? His patience. The list of CBS shows he has

nurtured include Everybody Loves Raymond,

King of Queens, Amazing Race, Big

Brother, Joan of Arcadia and

Without a Trace.

Yes, he may have lucked into Survivor, a show he was cool on when Mark Burnett

first pitched it, and he'll be the first to admit he had no idea

CSI would morph into three monster hits.

Still, he's a gambler. When Survivor and

the first CSI showed muscle, he moved both

to Thursday, right in the face of the then-Friends-driven NBC armada. According to one estimate,

that move will put $190 million in CBS coffers this year—at NBC's

expense.

Competitive to the max, Moonves can't help but gloat that his gambit

worked at the enemy's expense. “Once upon the time, NBC was the home of

quality. Friends, ER, Seinfeld,

Hill Street Blues,” he says. “Now

we're that place with CSI,

Raymond and Joan of

Arcadia. [NBC] is about Fear

Factor and Hawaii.”

One can quibble with that analysis. For fresh cutting-edge shows, ABC is

the place to be this fall. But Moonves gets points for being smart enough not

to program shows too cool for the room.

At the Hall of Fame, Moonves gave props to his corporate cable partner

Tom Freston, Viacom's other co-COO. But he said, with no small sense of

pride: “I'm a broadcaster first.” Indeed.