PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $85,550,000 - 1
Combos - $6,000,000 - 1
FMs - $24,700,000 - 2
AMs - $19,800,000 - 1
Total - $136,050,000 - 5
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs -$1,635,452,139 -38
Combos - $7,454,253,267 - 135
FMs - $1,026,855,098 - 169
AMs - $263,947,915 - 121
Total - $10,382,641,869 - 464
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.