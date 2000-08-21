PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $5,335,250,000 - 2
Combos - $9,600,000 - 2
FMs - $19,650,000 - 6
AMs - $1,975,000 - 2
Total - $5,366,475,000 - 12
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $7,030,702,139 - 42
Combos - $7,604,793,267 - 146
FMs - $1,084,650,098 - 192
AMs - $276,825,915 - 134
Total - $15,999,104,869 - 515
