PROPOSED STATION TRADES

By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $5,335,250,000 - 2

Combos - $9,600,000 - 2

FMs - $19,650,000 - 6

AMs - $1,975,000 - 2

Total - $5,366,475,000 - 12

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $7,030,702,139 - 42

Combos - $7,604,793,267 - 146

FMs - $1,084,650,098 - 192

AMs - $276,825,915 - 134

Total - $15,999,104,869 - 515