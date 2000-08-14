PROPOSED STATION TRADES

By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $58,000,000 - 1

Combos - $5,000,000 - 2

FMs - $11,625,000 - 4

AMs - $793,000 - 1

Total - $75,418,000 - 8

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $1,695,452,139 - 40

Combos - $7,595,193,267 - 144

FMs - $1,065,000,098 - 186

AMs - $274,850,915 - 132

Total - $10,632,629,869 - 503