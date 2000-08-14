PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $58,000,000 - 1
Combos - $5,000,000 - 2
FMs - $11,625,000 - 4
AMs - $793,000 - 1
Total - $75,418,000 - 8
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $1,695,452,139 - 40
Combos - $7,595,193,267 - 144
FMs - $1,065,000,098 - 186
AMs - $274,850,915 - 132
Total - $10,632,629,869 - 503
