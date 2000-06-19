PROPOSED STATION TRADES

By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $46,465,000 - 3

Combos - $73,987,500 - 4

FMs - $13,450,000 - 6

AMs - $790,000 - 2

Total - $134,692,500 - 15

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs -$1,338,002,139 - 32

Combos -$6,733,153,267 - 116

FMs - $749,708,101 - 144

AMs - $198,562,815 - 105

Total - $9,021,559,772 - 398