PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $46,465,000 - 3
Combos - $73,987,500 - 4
FMs - $13,450,000 - 6
AMs - $790,000 - 2
Total - $134,692,500 - 15
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs -$1,338,002,139 - 32
Combos -$6,733,153,267 - 116
FMs - $749,708,101 - 144
AMs - $198,562,815 - 105
Total - $9,021,559,772 - 398
