PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $0 - 0
Combos - $388,000,000 - 3
FMs - $8,805,000 - 8
AMs - $570,001 - 6
Total - $397,375,001 - 17
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $1,291,537,139 - 29
Combos - $6,659,165,767 - 112
FMs - $736,258,101 - 138
AMs - $197,772,815 - 103
Total - $8,886,867,272 - 383
