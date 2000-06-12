Trending

PROPOSED STATION TRADES

By

By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $388,000,000 - 3

FMs - $8,805,000 - 8

AMs - $570,001 - 6

Total - $397,375,001 - 17

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $1,291,537,139 - 29

Combos - $6,659,165,767 - 112

FMs - $736,258,101 - 138

AMs - $197,772,815 - 103

Total - $8,886,867,272 - 383