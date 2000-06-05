PROPOSED STATION TRADES

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $10,000,000 - 1

Combos - $51,600,000 - 3

FMs - $14,9000,000 - 2

AMs - $1,700,000 - 1

Total - $78,200,000 - 7

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $1,291,537,139 - 29

Combos - $6,271,165,767 - 109

FMs - $727,453,101 - 130

AMs - $197,202,814 - 97

Total - $8,489,492,271 - 366