PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $10,000,000 - 1
Combos - $51,600,000 - 3
FMs - $14,9000,000 - 2
AMs - $1,700,000 - 1
Total - $78,200,000 - 7
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $1,291,537,139 - 29
Combos - $6,271,165,767 - 109
FMs - $727,453,101 - 130
AMs - $197,202,814 - 97
Total - $8,489,492,271 - 366
