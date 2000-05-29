PROPOSED STATION TRADES

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $50,050,000 - 6

FMs - $6,485,000 - 3

AMs - $1,424,929 - 7

Total - $57,959,929 - 16

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $1,281,537,139 - 28

Combos - $6,219,565,767 - 106

FMs - $712,553,101 - 128

AMs - $195,502,814 - 96

Total - $8,411,292,271 - 359