PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $0 - 0
Combos - $50,050,000 - 6
FMs - $6,485,000 - 3
AMs - $1,424,929 - 7
Total - $57,959,929 - 16
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $1,281,537,139 - 28
Combos - $6,219,565,767 - 106
FMs - $712,553,101 - 128
AMs - $195,502,814 - 96
Total - $8,411,292,271 - 359
